FBI Director Wray Threatened to Resign After Sessions Pressured Him to Fire McCabe

FBI Director Christopher Wray threatened to resign after Attorney General Jeff Sessions pressured him to fire Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, Axios reported Monday evening.

Sessions reportedly told White House counsel Don McGahn about Wray's threat to resign. According to Axios, McGahn replied by telling Sessions that McCabe wasn't worth losing the FBI Director.

Wray's resignation would have caused a media firestorm and made him the second FBI Director to leave the administration after President Trump fired James Comey.

Republicans have criticized McCabe over the FBI's investigation into Hillary Clinton's private email server, as well as the probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Several GOP lawmakers have called for McCabe's removal from the FBI. According to The Hill, he was interviewed by congressional committees behind closed doors for hours last month.

