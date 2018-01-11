'Fire and Fury' Tops NY Times Best-Seller List – So What's in It?

WASHINGTON – Author and journalist Michael Wolff's new book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House has lived up to its title, bringing fire to former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon and eliciting fury from the president.

"I've had to put up with the fake news from the first day I announced that I would be running for president. Now I have to put up with a fake book," Trump tweeted.

I've had to put up with the Fake News from the first day I announced that I would be running for President. Now I have to put up with a Fake Book, written by a totally discredited author. Ronald Reagan had the same problem and handled it well. So will I! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2018

So what's in the book?

Wolff paints a story of a White House in disarray, pointing to members of the administration openly questioning the president's ability and mental fitness.

"The people in the White House are like everybody else in the country. What's going to happen here? We don't know from day to day," Wolff told CBS News.



Bannon is the star of book.



Wolff details conversations in which he claims Bannon openly questioned Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and former campaign chairman Paul Manafort's decision to meet with a Russian attorney during the 2016 presidential campaign.



Bannon is quoted as saying the meeting was "treasonous" and "unpatriotic."



Wolff gathered some of his accounts by simply sitting in the White House and listening.



He says members of the administration, including the president, failed to say their comments were off the record.



"We would speak. I'm sure he didn't think they were interviews," Wolff said of his conversation with Trump.



This isn't the first time this has happened.

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci made several scathing remarks to a reporter from the New Yorker and failed to say the conversation was off the record.



Wolff admits he didn't speak with the vice president or members of the Cabinet before writing the book.

Trump slammed the work and threatened legal action.



White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders described the president's reaction to the book.

"I think furious, disgusted would certainly fit when you make such outrageous claims, completely false claims against the president, his administration and his family," said Sanders.



Bannon issued an apology of sorts, telling Axios, "Donald Trump, Jr. is both a patriot and a good man."

He has since stepped down from his position with Breitbart News.



Meanwhile, fellow journalists are questioning some inaccurate details in the book and Wolff's use of all-inclusive statements.



For example, some are skeptical of the claim the president didn't know who former House Speaker John Boehner was or that 100 percent of the president's family members question whether he's fit for office.



Regardless of the president's fury, and questions from the media, the book equals money in the bank for Wolff.



Fire and Fury is backlogged on Amazon and debuted at number one on the New York Times non-fiction best-seller list.