First Lady Prays at Holocaust Memorial Museum: 'My Heart is with You, and We Remember'

WASHINGTON – First lady Melania Trump visited the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum Thursday, paying respect to the 6 million Jews who lost their lives in the Holocaust.

Thank you @HolocaustMuseum for a powerful & moving tour that honors the millions of innocent lives lost, and educates us on the tragedies and effects of the holocaust. #WeRemember #AskWhy pic.twitter.com/za8MN6pKRZ — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 25, 2018

The First Lady prayed for the victims of Nazi persecution at the museum in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which was Saturday.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the people whose lives and families were broken by the horrors of the Holocaust," said Trump. "Yet it is also through our shared humanity that we come together now in commemoration, strength, and love."

The first lady toured the museum, lit a candle at the prayer wall and participated in a moment of silence by the Eternal Flame memorial.

"My heart is with you, and we remember," she said.