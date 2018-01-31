Displaying
'There's a Time and Season for All Things': GOP Rep. Trey Gowdy Won't Seek Re-election in 2018

01-31-2018

WASHINGTON – South Carolina GOP Rep. Trey Gowdy, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, announced Wednesday he will not be seeking re-election.

"I will not be filing for re-election to Congress nor seeking any other political or elected office; instead I will be returning to the justice system," the South Carolina lawmaker said in a statement on Twitter.

“Instead I will be returning to the justice system,” wrote Gowdy, who formerly served as a federal prosecutor. “Whatever skills I may have are better utilized in a courtroom than in Congress, and I enjoy our justice system more than our political system.”

"The book of Ecclesiastes teaches us there is a time and a season for all things," he continued. "There is a time to start and a time to end. There is a time to come and a time to go. This is the right time, for me, to leave politics and return to the justice system."

