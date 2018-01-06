Guernsey: New Tax Law Provides Numerous Provisions that Benefit Working Families

As Americans move into this year's tax season many already have their eye on how the new tax bill will affect their bottom line for 2018.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was signed into law by President Trump Dec. 22 and now the average citizen must begin to open their Christmas present.

According to Andrew Guernsey of the Family Research Council, there's a lot to celebrate including an increase in the Child Tax Credit to $2,000 for children who are aged 17 and younger.

Guernsey says the once fiercely contested tax bill – now law - provides numerous provisions that benefit working families.

He says it also repeals the Obamacare mandate penalty helping pro-life families who struggled with the whether or not to purchase a plan that may violate their religious stance on abortion.

The bill also encourages higher learning by allowing families to save up to $10,000 per year per child for tuition to cover kindergarten thru the senior year of high school.

Funds from the 529 education savings account can go to any elementary or secondary public, private, or religious school.

Experts say the bill helps married couples too by eliminating the marriage penalties for five of seven tax income brackets for 2018 through the end of 2025.

In December, Republican lawmakers won a decisive victory to overhaul the tax system for the first time since President Ronald Reagan's sweeping tax overhaul in the 1980s.

President Trump thanked congressional leaders who he says worked tirelessly to craft the bill and keep his campaign promise to help the American people.

The IRS issued its new tax withholding guidelines so most Americans will start to see a change in their paycheck in February.