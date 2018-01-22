New National Security Advisor Will Take Over For Dina Powell

CBN News has learned Nadia Schadlow will be joining the staff of H.R. McMaster’s National Security Council, where she is handling national security strategy.

The official announcement will be made soon.

In her new book, War and the Art of Governance: Consolidating Combat Success Into Political Victory, Schadlow argues that the United States has a long-term pattern of winning the war and losing the peace.

You may recall, former deputy national security advisor Dina Powell stepped down last week.

Schadlow, currently serves as a member of the NSC, has worked with McMaster for nearly a decade.

She comes from an academic background, holding a doctorate from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.

Sources say Powell reportedly urged for Schadlow to be named as her replacement.