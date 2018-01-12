CBN News Roundtable: Analyzing the Impact of Trump's Crude Comment

President Donald Trump used a crude phrase in a private meeting on immigration, and it's having a huge public impact.

Lawmakers were pitching their plan for immigration legislation when Trump rejected elements of the plan, using a harsh phrase to describe Haiti and countries in Africa as "s***hole countries."

That comment was then leaked to the press, leading to shocked reactions from other countries. The fallout is underway.

CBN News Anchor John Jessup hosted a roundtable discussion of the impact LIVE on Facebook, joined by CBN's Chief Political Correspondent David Brody, White House Correspondent Jennifer Wishon, and Senior International Correspondent George Thomas.

Click here to watch the roundtable discussion directly on Facebook.