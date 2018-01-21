No Work, No Pay? Some Members of Congress Forego Paychecks During Shutdown

Several members of Congress won’t be receiving their pay during the government shutdown, and that’s fine by them. In fact, it’s their idea.

During a government shutdown members of Congress are still entitled to pay. Why? It’s the law.

However, several lawmakers have decided to refuse their salary or donate it to charity.

Congresswoman Mia Love, R- Utah, tweeted.

“I am frustrated and angered by @SenDems, whose unacceptable action has shut down the federal government. In light of this, I have requested my pay be withheld until the #SchumerShutdown ends.”

If members of the military aren’t getting paid during the government shutdown, then I’m not accepting a salary either. #utpol #SchumerShutdown pic.twitter.com/W1X8vnx4lz — Rep. Mia Love (@RepMiaLove) January 21, 2018

In a statement released Sunday, Congressman Mark Walker (R-NC) said he, too, asked for his pay to be withheld.

“As long as 100,000 active-duty servicemen and servicewomen based in North Carolina are defending our freedom with no pay, the very least I can do is lead by example," stated Walker.

On the Democrat side, Congressman John Delaney (D-MD), stated: "I don't think it's right for me to get paid during a government shutdown while my constituents are being furloughed and important and necessary services are being limited or halted all together."

I'll be donating my congressional pay during the shutdown to the Mercy Health Clinic in Maryland, a non-profit community health clinic that serves low-income people. pic.twitter.com/BCQPzQ1mUd — Rep. John Delaney (@RepJohnDelaney) January 20, 2018

Delaney also donated his salary during the 2013 shutdown.

Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) and Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy (D-FL) made the promise early on.

I'll give up my paycheck if the government shuts down. I'm sending a letter to the House Chief Administrative Office asking that my pay be withheld in the event of a shutdown. The people I represent wouldn't get paid if they didn't do their job - and neither should Congress. pic.twitter.com/SRBKwuBVyq — Sean Patrick Maloney (@RepSeanMaloney) January 19, 2018

Members of Congress shouldn't collect a salary while thousands of government employees are furloughed without pay. I’ll return my salary for every day the government is shut down because it's the right thing to do. #FlaPol — Rep Stephanie Murphy (@RepStephMurphy) January 19, 2018

A handful of Senators have also agreed to forego pay.

According to the Washington Post, nearly 250 members of Congress didn’t accept pay during the 2013 shutdown.