Displaying
30+
Stories
HomepagePoliticsNews
CBNNews.com

No Work, No Pay? Some Members of Congress Forego Paychecks During Shutdown

01-21-2018
Amber C. Strong
congress-compassion

Several members of Congress won’t be receiving their pay during the government shutdown, and that’s fine by them. In fact, it’s their idea.

During a government shutdown members of Congress are still entitled to pay. Why? It’s the law.

However, several lawmakers have decided to refuse their salary or donate it to charity.

Congresswoman Mia Love, R- Utah, tweeted.

“I am frustrated and angered by @SenDems, whose unacceptable action has shut down the federal government. In light of this, I have requested my pay be withheld until the #SchumerShutdown ends.”

In a statement released Sunday, Congressman Mark Walker (R-NC) said he, too, asked for his pay to be withheld.

“As long as 100,000 active-duty servicemen and servicewomen based in North Carolina are defending our freedom with no pay, the very least I can do is lead by example," stated Walker.

On the Democrat side, Congressman John Delaney (D-MD), stated: "I don't think it's right for me to get paid during a government shutdown while my constituents are being furloughed and important and necessary services are being limited or halted all together."

Delaney also donated his salary during the 2013 shutdown.

Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) and Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy (D-FL) made the promise early on. 

A handful of Senators have also agreed to forego pay.

According to the Washington Post, nearly 250 members of Congress didn’t accept pay during the 2013 shutdown.

 

 

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles