NYT Bombshell: Hillary Clinton 'Shielded' Faith Adviser Accused of Sex Harassment

WASHINGTON – A bombshell story by the New York Times claims Hillary Clinton's former faith adviser, Burns Strider, was accused of sexual harassment but was kept on the campaign team at the request of Clinton.

The story is being attributed to "four people familiar with what took place" and points to a complaint from a young woman who at one point shared an office with Strider.

"She told a campaign official that Mr. Strider had rubbed her shoulders inappropriately, kissed her on the forehead and sent her a string of suggestive emails, including at least one during the night, according to three former campaign officials familiar with what took place," New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Amy Chozick wrote.

The article says campaign staff encouraged Clinton to fire Strider but she chose to keep him on the team.

"Instead, Mr. Strider was docked several weeks of pay and ordered to undergo counseling, and the young woman was moved to a new job," Haberman and Chozick wrote.

CBN Chief Political Correspondent David Brody has known Strider for over a decade and interviewed him multiple times. The last interview they did was at the Democratic National Convention in July of 2016.

In the conversation with Brody, Strider defended Clinton's faith by explaining how he coordinated a circle of women to come along side her and pray for her during the campaign.

"When you meet Burns, you can't help but like him," Brody said. "He has a teddy bear heart and truly cares about people. Hillary saw Burns as not just a trusted adviser but someone she really counted on in times of trouble."