Paula White on White House Faith Agenda: If You Thought Last Year Was Big, Wait Until This Year

WASHINGTON – Pastor Paula White, a key faith advisor to President Donald Trump, says Christians have a lot to look forward to in 2018 as it relates to the White House and its faith agenda.



Appearing on CBN's Faith Nation, White told hosts David Brody and Jenna Browder about some of the specific initiatives Trump's Faith Advisory Council is planning to unveil soon.



"We'll have about six initiatives – exciting, exciting things that, if we thought we did some things last year, boy, wait until this year," White said. "We'll be touching on everything from humanitarian, working of course on criminal justice reform, religious liberties, so many different aspects, mental healthcare, substance abuse."



Full transcription:



David Brody: "Paula, let's move ahead to 2018. Can you give us a little bit of a sneak peak as to what's on the agenda for this Faith Advisory Council coming up this year? Are there certain issues that are important, that are going to be tackled or touched upon by this council? You are obviously very instrumental in all of that, bringing all of that together."

Paula White: "David, the faith initiative and of the White House is really exciting. There should be some things rolling out early part of the year that we'll have about six initiatives – exciting, exciting things that, if we thought we did some things last year, boy, wait until this year. I mean, we'll be touching on everything from humanitarian, working of course on criminal justice reform, religious liberties, so many different aspects, mental healthcare, substance abuse. There are many things that are planned through the White House and the president to see these initiatives not just launch but successfully working with churches, organizations, synagogues, all people of faith. So, I'm excited to be a part of it and kind of to be at the helm working with the principles in the White House."



Brody and Browder also asked White about mainstream media criticism questioning the mental fitness of Trump and for her reaction to Trump's acknowledgment of Christ as "our Lord and Savior" in a December speech.

