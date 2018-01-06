Paula White: President Trump is 'Great Mentally'   

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump, portrayed in a new book as a leader who doesn’t understand the weight of his office, took to Twitter on Saturday to defend his mental fitness and boast about his intelligence, saying he is “really smart” and “a very stable genius.”

He posted a series of tweets from Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland, a few hours before holding meetings on the 2018 legislative agenda with Republican congressional leaders and Cabinet members.

He tweeted that critics are “taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence.” The president said, “Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart.”

Trump said going from successful businessman to reality TV star to president on his first try “would qualify as not smart, but genius .... and a very stable genius at that!”

Responding to critics in the mainstream media who have called into question President Donald Trump's mental health, Pastor Paula White says he is "in great health in every way."

Appearing on CBN News' Faith Nation, White, one of Trump's key faith advisors, called such news coverage "crazy."

"You know, I'm not surprised about CNN, Jenna, always creating a story or saying something," said White. "I can tell you that our president is doing absolutely phenomenal."

Full transcription:



Jenna Browder: "Paula, yesterday CNN questioned the fitness of the president after he tweeted about North Korea and the mainstream media. What do you make of his Twitter temperament?"



Paula White: "You know, I'm not surprised about CNN, Jenna, always creating a story or saying something. I can tell you that our president is doing absolutely phenomenal, that he is in great health in every way. And so, what people make of each Twitter is up to themselves. I mean, that's between the administration and what they put out. We've seen all kinds of Twitters but even more crazy, we've seen – I wouldn't even say more crazy – what we've seen crazy is some of the stories that come out, like from CNN that you referenced about his mental health. He's great mentally."



Brody and Browder also asked White about the Trump administration's 2018 faith agenda and for her reaction to Trump's acknowledgment of Christ as "our Lord and Savior" in a December speech.