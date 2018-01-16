President Trump Makes Appearance At White House Women's Event

President Donald Trump made a surprise visit to a women's event at the White House Tuesday.

The event titled "A Conversation with Women of America," saw more than a dozen top White House officials in attendance, including Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter and senior adviser, Communications Firector Hope Hicks, Press Secretary ​Sarah Sanders and Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway.

"I'm honored to stand here with the women across the administration, from all across the administration," Trump said. "More women in the workforce today than ever before -- that's really terrific. Especially since it's on my watch, I feel very proud of that."

The presidents remarks didn't go over so well on social media.

"He'll take credit for ANYTHING, whether there is a connection or not. You must balance these statements with actual facts," one tweet read.

The White House event comes amid the nationwide focus on sexual harassment and assault against women dubbed the #MeToo movement spurred by alleged abuse by Harvey Weinstein and a number of other powerful men.

First Lady Melania Trump did not attend the event.

More than 200 women attended, including ​Anita McBride, the former chief of staff for First Lady Laura Bush; ​Heather Higgins, the CEO of Independent Women's Voice, and ​Judy Van Rest, executive vice president of the International Republican Institute.

President Trump & Sexual Misconduct Accusations

Over the years, President Trump has had a list of women who've accused him of sexual misconduct.

Trump and his administration have repeatedly denied all of the accusations, with the president most recently tweeting that women he didn't know were making "false accusations."

CBN News has learned women lawmakers plan to wear black to the upcoming annual State of the Union address later this month.

The lawmakers say it's an echo of last weekend's Golden Globes, where people wore black dresses and tuxes, and in support of women nationwide, who've spoken out against sexual harassment and assault across multiple industries over the past several months.