Romney 'Likely to Run' for US Senate, Campaign Leadership in Place 

WASHINGTON – A source close to Mitt Romney told CBN News the former presidential nominee is strongly considering and "likely to run" for the U.S. Senate seat left vacant by Sen. Orin Hatch, R-Utah.

The source said a decision is expected to be reached within the next few weeks and that Romney already has campaign leadership in place should he decide to run.



Hatch, who announced he would not seek re-election last week, will retire in January 2019.



"Every good fighter knows when to hang up the gloves. And for me that time is soon approaching," Hatch said in a statement.



Hatch, 83, is the longest serving Republican senator in U.S. history.



Meanwhile on Monday, an aide for Romney announced the 70-year-old underwent treatment for prostate cancer over the summer.



He was reportedly treated for a slow-growing tumor in his prostate, which was removed in a "successful" surgery.