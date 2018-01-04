Sarah Huckabee Sanders Pans Wolff Tell-All as 'Book of Ridiculous Lies'

WASHINGTON – Author and journalist Michael Wolff's new book is continuing to cause controversy ahead of its release, with White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders labeling it as a "ridiculous book of lies."

The book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, includes quotes from fired White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon questioning the competency of both President Donald Trump and his advisers.

Speaking at Thursday's White House briefing, Sanders dismissed the book as being "complete fantasy and full of tabloid gossip," from "an author no one had ever heard of before."

"There are numerous examples of falsehoods that take place in the book," Sanders charged. "There are numerous mistakes, but I'm not going to waste my time or the country's time going page by page, talking about a book that's complete fantasy and just full of tabloid gossip, because it's sad, pathetic, and our administration and our focus is going to be on moving the country forward."

Meanwhile, the president noted that Bannon spoke favorably of him on his Breitbart radio show Wednesday night.

"He called me a great man last night," Trump said, adding that his counter-attack had its desired outcome. "He obviously changed his tune pretty quick."