'The Motto Is In God We Trust': Trump Makes a Bold Stand for Faith at State of Union

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump spoke to both houses of Congress Tuesday night in his first State of the Union address where he highlighted his accomplishments thus far and discussed the work to be done in the year ahead.

"Let's begin tonight by recognizing the state of our union is strong because our people are strong," the president said.

The theme of the State of the Union was building a safe, strong and proud America, and the president touched on major issues he hopes will appeal to both parties.

Touting his first year's accomplishments, he said, "Just as I promised the American people from this podium 11 months ago, we enacted the biggest tax cuts and reforms in American history."

Click the player above to watch President Trump's first State of the Union address and CBN News analysis.

He also addressed issues both sides care about, like immigration reform and infrastructure needs.

"I am calling on the Congress to produce a bill that generates at least $1.5 trillion for the new infrastructure investment that our country so desperately needs," Trump said.

Despite the president's best efforts to speak to the other side of the aisle, at many times during the speech, more moderate Democratic senators, like Joe Manchin from West Virginia, were the only ones standing.

"I have respect for the office, I really do, and just to sit there shows… I just wasn't raised that way – a lack of civility, a lack of respect," Sen. Manchin said.

The senator from West Virginia also said the president's speech was more bipartisan than he's heard in the past.

"We're going to have to join and he's put the olive branch out and let's grab it and work together," he said.

Following the speech, Republicans spoke highly of the president's address and his first year in office.

Tennessee Congresswoman Diane Black reacted by saying, "It was so inspiring. He talked about making America great again as he did in the campaign."

Congressman Robert Pittenger from North Carolina said, "What a remarkable year. Could anyone have ever predicted the outcomes of what's happened this year? Number 1, we have the most pro-life president we've ever had."

Others were also impressed with the president's promise to protect religious liberty in America and to rely on God.

"In America, we know that faith and family, not government and bureaucracy, are the center of the American life. The motto is 'in God we trust,' " the president said.

Republican Congressman Jody Hice of Georgia, a former pastor, told CBN News he was moved by the president's commitment to God.

"It's very moving for me and refreshing to have a commander in chief speak with such boldness as to the foundation of our faith," Rep. Hice said.

For the next several days, Republican lawmakers will meet with the president at the annual GOP retreat to discuss putting the policies he outlined into action as they look ahead to the 2018 midterm elections.