The Party Poopers: Frowning Is Not a Great Strategy

Imagine Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer at the front a large room before last night's State of the Union address, instructing House and Senate Democrats how they should react to all the good news in the President's speech.

Nancy makes a frowning face and says, "This is good."

Then Chuck's face goes completely blank and he says, "and this is okay."

Suddenly Nancy flashes a bright toothy smile and warns, "But we better not see this."

The audience nods. If it's one thing Democratic lawmakers on Capitol Hill understand, it's the consequences of not following the leadership's orders.

"Okay. Now, let's practice…" Members turn and make faces at each other. Then Pelosi yells, "Okay, everybody look up here! Now, let's practice booing. Everybody, boo!"

Here's a pro tip for Democrats: when your strategy is frowning, your party is in trouble.

As Donald Trump reached across the aisle last night in what some are calling an historic speech, the Democrats turned their backs, held hands and jumped.

Democrat Luis Gutierrez walked out when Republicans start chanting, "USA." His office says it was due to a scheduling conflict, but Gutierrez said, "Whoever translated Trump's speech for him from Russian did a good job."

The Democrats' reaction to the news that African-American unemployment now stands at the lowest rate ever recorded? Blank stares. Grumpy looks.

Reaction shot to Trump's line about African-American unemployment being down pic.twitter.com/MkxAokFPKN — Tal Kopan (@TalKopan) January 31, 2018

As Trump announced plans for paid family leave, veterans' reforms and infrastructure improvements — all which Democrats loved when Barack Obama was president — more blank stares and grumpy looks.

More jobs? Safer borders? Patriotism?

Bad, said the faces of the Democrats.

A talk show host at the Democratic echo chamber that is MSNBC actually tweeted that she was offended that Trump defended "Church ... family ... police ... military ... the national anthem ...," calling it "1950s- era nationalism."

Church ... family ... police ... military ... the national anthem ... Trump trying to call on all the tropes of 1950s-era nationalism. The goal of this speech appears to be to force the normalization of Trump on the terms of the bygone era his supporters are nostalgic for. #SOTU — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) January 31, 2018

Now we learn that three out of four Americans who watched the President's speech approved of what he said . And two-thirds said the speech made them feel proud.

But the Democrats sent a clear message to the millions who were watching that they apparently don't care about the values held by most Americans.

What began as a stupid strategy now looks like a major political miscalculation.