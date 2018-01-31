Train Carrying Republican Members of Congress Hits Trash Truck; 1 Fatality

An Amtrak train transporting members of Congress and staff to a Republican retreat in West Virginia struck a truck in Crozet, Virginia, Wednesday morning.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says there is one confirmed fatality and one serious injury; however, there are no serious injuries among members of Congress or their staff. According to lawmakers, the fatality appeared to be someone who was in the truck.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been affected by this incident," Sanders said in a statement.

Members were heading to the Greenbrier Hotel to discuss their agenda and the upcoming midterm elections.

"We're fine, but our train hit a garbage truck. Members with medical training are assisting the drivers of the truck," Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., wrote on Twitter.

Amond the doctor-lawmakers who provided medical aid were Reps. Brad Wenstrup of Ohio, Michael Burgess of Texas, Phil Roe of Tennessee, Larry Bucshon of Indiana, Roger Marshall of Kansas and Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.

President Donald Trump has been fully briefed on the situation and is receiving updates.

Members chartered the train to take them from Union Station in Washington, D.C. to the White Sulphur Springs train station in West Virginia which is just steps away from the hotel.

The Greenbrier Hotel is owned by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice who recently switched his party affiliation to join the Republican Party.

The hotel has a long history with the federal government. During the Cold War a secret bunker was built under a wing of the hotel to house Congress in the case of a nuclear attack.

The secret chamber includes chambers for both the House and Senate along with living space for members.

It was declassified in the early 1990s after a Washington Post story revealed the secret. Today hotel guests can tour the bunker.