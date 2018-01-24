Trump Preps for Possible Mueller Interview as Probe Zeroes in on White House Inner Circle

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump's lawyers are preparing him for a possible interview with special counsel Robert Mueller and his team about whether or not he obstructed the FBI investigation of possible collusion between his campaign and Russia.

CBN News learned that last week Attorney General Jeff Sessions was interviewed by Mueller's team for hours, making him the highest ranking Trump administration official to be questioned in the probe.

The president said he's "not at all concerned" about what Sessions may have told Mueller's team.

Mueller has conveyed interest in talking to the president, and White House attorney Ty Cobb says that is "under active discussion" with the president's personal lawyers.

Cobb thinks Mueller's investigation will wrap up in the coming weeks.

What began as a probe into whether or not the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 election has turned into one focused on obstruction of justice.

If Trump is questioned, he'll likely be grilled about his firing of FBI Director James Comey and Comey's claim that Trump asked him to stop investigating former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Mueller's investigators have already interviewed former chief of staff Reince Priebus, Jared Kushner and White House Counsel Don McGahn.

So far, four people have been charged in the investigation, including Flynn and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. Flynn and former campaign aide George Papadopoulos have pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.