Trump Rips Bannon over 'Treason' Charge: 'He Lost His Mind'

WASHINGTON - In a scathing statement Wednesday, President Donald Trump declared former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon "has nothing to do with me or my presidency."

Trump's caustic words come in response to an interview in which Bannon paints the president and some of his advisers in a less than flattering light.

"When he was fired, he not only lost his job - he lost his mind," the president continued.

Bannon, who lost his job at the White House in August, joined Trump's campaign after he won the Republican primary in 2016. Bannon then joined his administration as chief strategist.

"Now that he is on his own, Steve is learning that winning isn't as easy as I make it look," the president wrote.

Trump says Bannon had nothing to do with his historic victory, but had everything to do with Judge Roy Moore's Senate loss in Alabama.

"Steve doesn't represent my base - he's only in it for himself," the president charged.

Trump accuses Bannon of leaking false information to the media, an institution Bannon called the "opposition party," during his time at the White House

The president also downplayed Bannon's access and influence in the West Wing, writing; "Steve was rarely in a one-on-one meeting with me and only pretends to have had influence to fool a few people with no access and no clue, whom he helped write phony books."

The president is referring to the book, "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" by Michael Wolff that includes the infamous interview with Bannon.

The Guardian obtained a copy and released excerpts in which Bannon likens the meeting between Donald Trump Jr., Paul Manafort, adviser Jared Kushner and Russian operatives to "treason."

"This book is filled with false and misleading accounts from individuals who have no access or influence with the White House," said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

"Participating in a book that can only be described as trashy tabloid fiction exposes their sad desperate attempts at relevancy," Sanders continued.

Bannon defended himself on Twitter.

This is total Fake News and taken out of context, don’t believe the liberal propaganda Machine! #MAGA https://t.co/illS95L5Br — Steven Bannon (@SteveKBannon) January 3, 2018

Coming off his tax reform victory on Capitol Hill, the president concluded his statement with, "We have many great Republican members of Congress and candidates who are very supportive of the Make America Great Again agenda. Like me, they love the United States of America and are helping to finally take our country back and build it up, rather than simply seeking to burn it all down."