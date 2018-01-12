Trump Says His 'Tough Language' Was Response to 'Outlandish' DACA Proposal

WASHINGTON – The White House is dealing with fallout Friday after details of a private meeting between President Donald Trump and several U.S. senators leaked to the media.

When presented with a bipartisan immigration deal that included restoring protections for immigrants from Haiti and some African countries, according to people inside the room, the president asked, "Why are we having all these people from s***hole countries come here?"

In a series of early Friday morning tweets the president responded.

The so-called bipartisan DACA deal presented yesterday to myself and a group of Republican Senators and Congressmen was a big step backwards. Wall was not properly funded, Chain & Lottery were made worse and USA would be forced to take large numbers of people from high crime..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

....countries which are doing badly. I want a merit based system of immigration and people who will help take our country to the next level. I want safety and security for our people. I want to stop the massive inflow of drugs. I want to fund our military, not do a Dem defund.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

....Because of the Democrats not being interested in life and safety, DACA has now taken a big step backwards. The Dems will threaten “shutdown,” but what they are really doing is shutting down our military, at a time we need it most. Get smart, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

He then addressed the "s***hole" remark saying that wasn't the language he used.

The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made - a big setback for DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

The president also addressed his relationship with the people of Haiti.

Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said “take them out.” Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings - unfortunately, no trust! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

The news Thursday sent shockwaves through Washington and drew immediate accusations of racism from Democrats.

"This remark by the president of the United States smacks of blatant racism. The most odious and insidious racism masking poorly as immigration policy," Democrat Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut told MSNBC.

The White House didn't deny the president's remark, but issued a statement saying, "Certain Washington politicians choose to fight for foreign countries, but President Trump will always fight for the American people."

The statement went on to say that the president will only consider a compromise that addresses the visa lottery program and chain migration.

The deal presented to him Thursday included $1.6 billion for a first installment on his $18 billion proposal to build a wall along the nation's southern border.

Today senators are back at the drawing board.

"We have no agreement with the president," said South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is also taking heat after remarking about the legislators negotiating a deal.

"The five white guys, I call them. Are they going to open a hamburger stand next or what?" she asked referring to the burger chain "Five Guys."

Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer pushed back against Pelosi telling Politico in a statement, "That comment in offensive. I am committed to ensuring DREAMers are protected and I will welcome everyone to the table who wants to get this done."

Amid the criticisms and name-calling, the federal government runs out of money in one week.

Congressional Republicans need votes from Democrats to pass a measure to keep the government running and some Democrats are threatening to withhold their votes unless an immigration deal is reached.