Trump Set to Deliver 'Unifying' State of the Union Speech, Nearly a Dozen Dems Vow to Boycott

WASHINGTON – Despite the noise of Washington, the ongoing Russia investigation, and a split over the issue of immigration, President Donald Trump seemed upbeat before his first State of the Union address.

"I hope you enjoy it," Trump told reporters Monday.



According to a White House official, Trump is expected to drive home a "bipartisan" message and will use that speech to hammer in on five key points: national security, trade, immigration, infrastructure, and the economy.



The president is expected to emphasize the economy by touting low unemployment numbers and last year's tax overhaul as a boost for both businesses and individuals.

It's a message he talked up last week at the world economic forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"We've cut regulations; we've passed the tax bill, the likes of which our country has never seen," Trump said.



And then there's national security. On Monday, Trump met with the U.N. Security Council and discussed potential international threats.



"Today, we will discuss our cooperation on a range of security challenges, including the denuking of North Korea, very importantly," he said.

He also discussed the threat from Iran and the Taliban.



When it comes to infrastructure, the administration is hoping the speech garners bipartisan support.

The president's new plan is said to include $200 billion in federal money over the next 10 years. The administration hopes that funding will leverage another $1.5 trillion from the states for a total of $1.7 trillion.

But that idea is already receiving pushback from Democrats who say it places a disproportionate burden on the states and local governments.

Meanwhile, the fate of millions of so-called "Dreamers" hangs in the balance. The president says when it comes to immigration, the two parties need each other.



"We hope it's going to be bipartisan because the Republicans really don't have the votes to get it done in any other way. So, it has to be bipartisan. But hopefully the Democrats will join us," Trump told reporters Monday.

His newest proposal provides a path to citizenship for 1.8 million children of undocumented immigrants, in exchange for an end to chain migration, and the visa lottery program, plus $25 billion for the wall on the southern border.



So far, Democrats aren't buying it.



"He's using them right now. Their anxieties, their fears, political pawns, to get a wall that we shouldn't have to pay for in the first place," said Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.



Congressman Joe Kennedy III, D-Mass., will deliver the official Democratic response. He's considered a rising star in the party, and leaders like Nancy Pelosi, D-N.Y., are praising him as a champion of the working class.



Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Congresswoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif.,are also expected to deliver responses of their own.

Waters is one of nearly a dozen congressmen who say they will skip tonight's speech entirely.