'A Righteous Victory for Our Nation': Evangelical Leaders React to Trump Immigration Framework

WASHINGTON – The White House has released a framework for immigration reform, which so far is receiving broad support from many evangelical leaders.



"I strongly urge Congress to not let this historic opportunity slip away, but instead embrace a compromise that history will record as a righteous victory for our nation," Rev. Sammy Rodriguez, president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, said in a statement.



The framework includes four parts:

$25 billion for a southern border wall A path to citizenship for 1.8 million "Dreamers," illegal immigrants brought to the United States as children An end to chain migration The elimination of the visa lottery system

Russell Moore, president of the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission, reacted on Twitter.



"Encouraged to see the White House framework for Dreamers. I'm especially glad it outlines a path to citizenship. This is a good starting point for Congress to get to work and pass a permanent solution," he tweeted.

Matt Soerens with World Relief also took to Twitter, praising President Trump and at the same time voicing his concerns.



"Personal opinion on limited details of immigration proposal: @realDonaldTrump should be applauded for supporting an earned path to citizenship for Dreamers, including both DACA recipients & those who meet qualifications for DACA but didn't apply. Thank you, Mr. President," Soerens tweeted. "But… Proposed cuts to legal immigration – especially for reunification of immediate family members – are very troubling."



Soerens' hope is that this framework is a starting point, "not a final blue print" for bipartisan negotiations to give "Dreamers" permanent protection.

Tony Suarez of the of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference also praised the move by Trump, saying on Twitter, "Thankful for the voice of the @nhclc reminding our elected officials that this doesn’t have to be an “either or” but “both and” decision. Protect dreamers & secure borders."

"If you have been an advocate of immigration reform you ought to be celebrating @POTUS & the framework he has laid out. If Congress passes this it will be the largest immigration deal passed in three decades. President Trump is about to do what 4 other administrations couldn’t do!"

Lawmakers have until Feb. 8 to reach a deal on immigration reform and the budget.