Trump Stumps for GOP Candidate, Touts Tax Cuts in Pennsylvania: 'You'll Be Keeping More of Your Hard-Earned Money'

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump traveled to Pennsylvania to talk about how the tax cuts that he signed into law will help Americans.

“In Pennsylvania alone families will see a tax cut of $11 billion in just this year alone,” said Trump.

Trump was joined by his daughter, Ivanka Trump, at H&K Equipment Company in North Fayette where he touted how people will see more money in their paychecks starting next month.

“Under the tax cuts you will be keeping more of your hard-earned money,” said Trump.

“It’s going to be a big win for everyone in this room and across the country,” added Ivanka Trump. “Doubling the standard deduction and the child tax credit, all of these elements that makes this a family plan.”

The plant is located in the state’s 18th Congressional District, where Republican candidate Rick Saccone will face Democrat Conor Lamb in a special election on March 13.

“A real friend and a spectacular friend,” Trump said of Saccone.

The seat was left open after GOP Rep. Tim Murphy resigned after reports he asked an extramarital affair to end her pregnancy.

Trump campaigned for Saccone on Twitter before the event.

Will be going to Pennsylvania today in order to give my total support to RICK SACCONE, running for Congress in a Special Election (March 13). Rick is a great http://guy. We need more Republicans to continue our already successful agenda! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

Trump hopes to bounce back with a win in Pennsylvania’s 18th District after Republicans lost the Senate race in Alabama.​