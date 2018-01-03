Displaying
Watch FAITH NATION: The Big Wins for Christians in 2017 and What's Ahead in the New Year

01-03-2018
CBN News

Today on CBN News' online political show FAITH NATION, we'll take a look at what's in store for lawmakers in Washington in 2018.

One question many people have: what will happen with immigration reform? Rev. Samuel Rodriguez will join FAITH NATION to talk about that.

And Pastor Paula White, a member of President Trump's evangelical advisory team, will discuss some of the biggest victories for Christians in 2017.

