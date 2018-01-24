Watch FAITH NATION: The Impact of Pence in Israel, and the Man Who Actually Shuts Down the Government

The government is open for business... at least for now. After a three-day shutdown, Congress passed a spending bill to keep the goverment going for the next three weeks.

This week on FAITH NATION, what's next in the battle over the budget, and what it means for immigration reform.

We'll hear from Mick Mulvaney, the man who actually shut down the government on Friday. He's director of the Office of Management and Budget.

Plus, Vice President Mike Pence says Mideast peace is more possible now that the administration has decided to recognize Jersualem as the capital of Israel. We'll look at the impact of Pence's recent visit to Jerusalem.

And the Philadelphia Eagles are getting a lot of attention since their big NFL playoff win, but it's not just about football. It's about their faith. As CBN News has reported, a number of top players call Jesus Christ their Lord, and they say it's a key to their team unity.

We'll hear from Faithwire's Dan Andros and Billy Hallowell with more about the faith that fuels this team.

