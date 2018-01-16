Trump's Health: White House Doctor Says Results of President's Physical Positive

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump's physician has declared that the commander-in-chief is in "excellent health."

"I have no concerns about his cognitive ability," White House Physician Rear Admiral Dr. Ronny Jackson told reporters on Tuesday.

Dr. Jackson says President Trump should lose some weight through a regimen that includes improving his diet and getting more exercise during the nearly one-hour news conference.

"Absolutely, he's fit for duty, I think he will remain fit for duty for the remainder of his term," the doctor said.

Dr. Jackson told reporters Trump scored 30/30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, which according to its website is a "cognitive screening test designed to assist health professionals in the detection of mild cognitive impairment and Alzheimer's disease."

Trump weighs 239 pounds, the White House physician said, standing at 6 feet 3 inches, Trump falls just within the "overweight" range on the body mass index.

The doctor also said Trump showed "excellent cardiac results ... from a stress test" performed on the president last week. The president's blood pressure was 122/75.

"He would benefit from a diet that is lower in fat and carbohydrates," Jackson told the assembled media representatives.

The president himself decided what to make public, in accordance with medical privacy rules.

The doctor said Trump's test results showed:

cholesterol (HDL 63, LDL 94, triglycerides 61)

blood pressure (116/70)

blood sugar (99)

normal results from liver, thyroid, heart and colon exams

He also said Trump took Crestor, a cholesterol-lowering statin; a low dose of aspirin to prevent heart attacks; antibiotics to treat skin rosacea; and Propecia for baldness.

"The president does take Ambien a sleep aid... on overseas travel," Dr. Jackson said.

The doctor said a recent incident in which Trump slurred some words while making public remarks may have been the result of Sudafed that the doctor had given the president to take on the previous day.

Dr. Jackson said because the president does not drink or smoke, it has made a healthy difference in his life.

Trump's physician performed the yearly physical Friday at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland.