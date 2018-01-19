Did you know Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers are able to finance the construction and renovation of abortion clinics using tax-exempt bonds?

Neither did I, until becoming aware of this outrageous loophole while working on the tax cuts legislation recently passed by Congress and signed into law by President Trump. To end this taxpayer subsidy of abortion, I've introduced the No Abortion Bonds Act. One hundred Members of Congress have joined me as co-sponsors.

In 2012, Planned Parenthood financed major renovations at their national headquarters in New York City with a tax-free, taxpayer-backed $15 million municipal bond. In Massachusetts, a $5 million tax-exempt bond built an abortion clinic in Worcester. In Florida and Illinois, over $16 million in tax-exempt bonds built abortion clinics for Planned Parenthood.

These tax-exempt bonds are intended to support infrastructure. Who in their right mind considers abortion clinics to be infrastructure?

The tax-exempt status of the bond leads to lower interest rates, essentially subsidizing the project by reducing costs. Yet the federal government (and you, the hardworking taxpayer) lose money! Subsidizing a school or hospital is good for the community. Subsidizing abortion is not.

This week, I asked the Government Accountability Office to investigate "abortion bonds." While we already know some examples, we need to know exactly how many times "abortion bonds" have been issued, how much tax money was wasted, and how these "abortion bonds" benefited abortion providers. Oklahoma Senator James Lankford joined me in requesting the investigation.

The GAO report will create the transparency necessary for additional congressional action.

The No Abortion Bonds Act (H.R. 4131) prohibits the use of tax-exempt, taxpayer-backed state and municipal bonds for abortion clinics. This bipartisan pro-life legislation has the support of National Right to Life, Family Policy Alliance, Americans United for Life, March for Life, Susan B. Anthony List, U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, and many more pro-family organizations.

The No Abortion Bonds Act will ensure the spirit of the Hyde Amendment is enforced in the tax code.

As a Christian, father of four, and grandfather of ten, I believe life begins at conception and that abortion is a moral travesty. My heart is grieved over the 60 million precious, innocent babies killed by abortion since Roe v. Wade.

As Mother Teresa said, "Any country that accepts abortion is not teaching people to love, but to use any violence to get what they want. This is why the greatest destroyer of love and peace is abortion."

America is not at peace. Too many communities and families are being ripped apart by drugs, violence, sexual assault, and selfish behavior. America needs the love of Jesus, and America needs to stop accepting the slaughter of innocent babies.

Please pray for your leaders in Washington, that all may have the courage to do what's right. Ours is a cause greater than us, greater than this generation. Truly, it is a battle for the very soul of what we stand for as a nation.



*Congressman Robert Pittenger, R-N.C., spent 10 years as Assistant to Campus Crusade for Christ President Dr. Bill Bright, and has worked on projects with Pat Robertson, Jerry Falwell, and Franklin Graham. He currently hosts a weekly Capitol Hill Bible study for Members and staff.