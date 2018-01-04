Why These Christians Are Claiming Victory in a Tug-of-War over Nativity Display

Peace-loving Christians are claiming victory in a tug-of-war with California authorities.

The Santa Cruz Nativity Scene Committee was granted a permit to display the nativity scene on public grounds.

The traditional Christian crèche will be featured on the front lawn of the Santa Cruz courthouse on Friday announcing the Jan. 6 Feast of the Epiphany, when Christ was revealed to the nations.

Dat Nguyen of the Santa Cruz Nativity Scene Committee says they have one purpose, which is "to bring the message of Christ, the Baby Jesus, to those who don't have a Christian heritage, so they can know more about Him and His teachings."

County officials originally denied the Santa Cruz Nativity Scene Committee a permit to display the manger scene throughout the Christmas season; however, the Thomas Moore Society stepped in to provide legal precedence for the Christian display.

For the naysayers who think this display is a breach of the separation of church and state, Ed O'Malley, president of the American Nativity Scene, reminds us that "privately funded religious holiday displays are legally allowed in traditional public forums such as state capitols, county complexes, or city hall lawns."

O'Malley explains, "We are committed to our goal of keeping Christ in Christmas across the nation."

Tom Brejcha, president and chief counsel for the Thomas More Society, thinks "it's crucial to make the point that the nativity displays are not only privately funded but also that they're privately sponsored in all respects, without any 'taint' of government endorsement or support."

Brejcha adds, "Divorcing these efforts from any shred of substantive government involvement protects their constitutionally protected status as PRIVATE CITIZENS' FREE SPEECH in either a traditional public forum or designated public forum."

Nativity scenes like this one displayed in the county seat have been met with protests and controversy over the years, but organizers say they will not be swayed from their mission to share Jesus with the world.

According to Thomas Moore Society President Brejcha, attacks should be expected.

"Atheist groups may mock our message, but we will not be silent as it is critical that Christians proclaim the Gospel message to their fellow citizens," he added.

As for the satanists who have displayed their anti-Christian images in protest, Brejcha feels "Christians should not shrink from aggressively persisting in putting up our displays that celebrate the true meaning of Christmas, as when scrutinized, the messages of the two competing displays tilt so sharply and powerfully in favor of the Christian message."

For those groups who may want to have a nativity scene in their own town, he encourages Christians who want to proclaim the Gospel in the public forum to know their rights.

Brejcha warns there may be some protests, but "the First Amendment protects your religious speech on equal terms, subject only to reasonable restrictions as to the time, place and manner of religious (or political) expression."

Though the Santa Cruz nativity scene will only be allowed on city grounds from noon until 5 p.m. on Friday, organizers see this as a victory.

"We are excited to share our seasonal message with the public, as the Constitution allows us to do," Nguyen said.