Anti-Trump FBI Agent Peter Strzok May Ignore Congressional Subpoena

He is the FBI agent who vowed to stop President Donald Trump from winning the 2016 election.

Now Peter Strzok, who worked on both the Clinton and Russia investigations and traded anti-Trump text messages with an FBI lawyer, might ignore a subpoena to testify before Congress over the matter.

"My client will testify soon, somewhere, sometime. We just got this subpoena today, so I don't know whether or not we are going to be testifying next Tuesday in front of these two particular House subcommittees," Aitan Goelman, Strzok's attorney, told CNN's Chris Cuomo.

Goelman said he could not automatically respond "yes" because he claimed, "that this is not a search for truth; it is a chance for Republican members of the House to preen and posture before their most radical, conspiracy-minded constituents."

Just days ago, Strzok appeared before the House Judiciary and Oversight Committee behind closed doors for 11 hours of testimony.

There, he apparently was grilled for having sent those "concerning" text messages about Trump.

The second hearing was called so lawmakers could hear more about Strzok's experience working on the federal probe into Hillary Clinton's private email server and the relationship Trump's campaign had with Russia during the 2016 campaign.

A Department of Justice inspector general report found that Strzok's text messages to his work colleague and mistress, Lisa Page, about preventing Trump from winning the election did not affect the agency's ability to investigate Trump properly.