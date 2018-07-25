Faith Nation: Mike Pompeo Testifies Before Senate Committee

WASHINGTON – Amid ongoing criticism that the Trump administration is being too soft on Russia, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared Wednesday that the US would never accept Moscow's annexation of Crimea.

"In concert with allies, partners, and the international community, the United States rejects Russia's attempted annexation of Crimea and pledges to maintain this policy until Ukraine's territorial integrity is restored," Pompeo said in prepared remarks released by the State Department.

"Through its actions, Russia has acted in a manner unworthy of a great nation and has chosen to isolate itself from the international community," Pompeo said in the statement, titled the "Crimea Declaration."

The statement comes as the secretary of state testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He's expected to face tough questions regarding President Donald Trump's historic summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

