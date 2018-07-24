First Lady Melania Trump Draws Attention to Babies Born to Opioid-Addicted Moms

WASHINGTON – First lady Melania Trump is advancing her mission to help America's children "Be Best."

Tuesday, Mrs. Trump visited patients in an intensive care unit in Nashville, Tennessee, being treated for Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS).

That's a treatment necessary when babies are born to moms addicted to opioids.

In May, the first lady launched her "Be Best" campaign designed to address the major issues facing children with a focus on opioid use, social media and overall well-being.

"There is one goal to 'Be Best' and that is to educate our children about the many issues they are facing today," Mrs. Trump explained during her well-attended Rose Garden announcement.

The opioid crisis is a growing epidemic that claims 116 American lives every day, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Both the first lady and president have made addressing the crisis a priority.

As part of "Be Best," Mrs. Trump says she wants to travel to meet children and discuss both their victories and the trials they're facing.

"I believe our responsibly lies in the critical time before a child reaches adulthood," she said. "Let us teach children the importance of all aspects of their well-being, which includes social, emotional and physical health."