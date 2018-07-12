Franklin Graham Calls for Prayer for VP Pence, Who 'Stands for Life and for Biblical Principles'

Evangelist Franklin Graham took to social media, calling on intercessors to pray for Vice President Mike Pence.

Pence recently came under fire for voicing his pro-life stance.

When asked during a CNN interview about President Donald Trump's nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court, the vice president said, "I stand for the sanctity of life."

"This administration, this president are pro-life," Pence said, noting that although he stands for life, he is not being considered for the Supreme Court.

When asked if he wants to see Roe v. Wade overturned, he reiterated, "I do, but I haven't been nominated to the Supreme Court."

Graham, a 65-year-old humanitarian, knows all too well the plight of children all over the world, and he calls on Americans to remember the unborn.

"I, too, hope Roe v. Wade can be overturned for the sake of millions of children's lives and for the future of our nation," said Graham.

The evangelist has been a vocal opponent of abortion over the years.

In January, Graham tweeted his disdain for abortion billboards that claimed abortion was "a blessing."

"Abortion is evil because its murder," he declared.

An Ohio abortion clinic launched billboards that say things like “Abortion is life-saving,” “Abortion is a blessing,” and, “Abortion is safer than childbirth.” These are all lies. Here’s a billboard for them—“Abortion is evil, because it's murder.” 2/3 https://t.co/0HiVJkxSAK — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) January 4, 2018

Roe v. Wade has become a hot-button issue with President Trump's nomination of Judge Kavanaugh.

If confirmed, Kavanaugh, who says he is deeply rooted in the Catholic faith, may be tasked with weighing his conscience and the law in regards to abortion.

Many pro-life supporters believe his appointment can only bring hope to the pro-life agenda.

The leaders for March for Life rejoiced over his nomination, calling Kavanaugh "a man of faith, a family man."

Graham told his 7 million Facebook followers that he supports the vice president because "this man stands for life and for biblical principles"

He followed that statement with a prayer request for Pence, his wife and family.

Graham's call for prayer is right in line with his frequent prayer requests for those in authority, as well as his call for America to return to the faith of its forefathers during his Decision America Tour.

Last week, the evangelist made headlines for creating a "Pray for 45" t-shirt in response to the Walmart debacle where the retailer sold 'Impeach 45' shirts, which have since been removed.

Graham's t-shirts are emblazoned with 1 Timothy 2:2, which encourages all believers to pray for "all who are in authority, that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and reverence."