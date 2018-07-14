From the Courtroom to the Capitol; The Push for Criminal Justice Overhaul

To friends and family, Matthew Charles appeared to be a model citizen.

"Matthew is a kind considerate person, very good heart,” Naomi Tharpe, Charles’ girlfriend of two years told CBN News.

He served 21 years in prison on a drug charge. He was released for two years and on an apparent path to redemption when he was put back behind bars, because of a technical error that meant he had been accidentally released too early.

Still, supporters point out that he had totally rehabilitated himself during his time in prison- and Tharpe says it wasn't easy for the judge to send him.

"She (the judge) wasn't comfortable with the decision she had to make. She let it be known but she said her hands were tied,” she said.

His case and others like it are grabbing headlines and the attention of everyone from celebrities to the president.

In June, President Trump commuted the sentence of 63-year-old Alice Johnson . She was serving a life sentence for a non-violent drug-trafficking charge.

Earlier this year, a bipartisan effort to tackle prison reform sailed through the House. Now, criminal justice advocates are in a race against time to garner Senate support.

Dubbed The First Step Act, it aims to fund prison redemption programs, including ministries and allows certain prisoners the chance to serve out their time in halfway houses.

“The SCOTUS (Supreme Court) nomination is a big deal for our country and should be taken seriously but we hope that the Congress, that the Senate can multi-task because there's 4000 people that have served their time in prison that could be home by this Fall,” Craig DeRoche, Senior Vice-president of Advocacy for Prison Fellowship told CBN News.

Justice reform supporter Senator Rand Paul, R-KY, says this big job takes all sides coming together.

"This does not have to be a republican or democrat issue, it should be about fairness and it should be about looking at the individuals and saying does this individual deserve 20-30 years in jail for a non-violent crime,” said Paul.

Research shows the US locks up a larger share of its population than any other country, due in part to mandatory minimum sentences.

“You have judges around this country who say, I don't think you deserve that. I don't want to send you away for life. You don't need to die in prison for society to be safe, but I have no choice because Congress passed this law,” said Kevin Ring, President of Families Against Mandatory Minimums.

“So we have to get rid of these policies and let judges have discretion when they sentence people,” he continued.

While the First Step Act doesn’t tackle sentencing, Christian organizations see its use of faith-based programs as a critical to keeping felons out of prison.

"As Christians we suit up, we show up and we do what Christ would have us do we go into the prisons. As we heal the prisons in America, I think we heal the communities in America,” said DeRoche.

Tharpe believes faith has made the difference in Charles’ journey then and now.

"Not once have I seen animosity or anger throughout this whole situation. He has a very strong spirit. God is with him. No doubt,” she said.