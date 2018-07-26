House Republicans: 'It's Time to Impeach Rod Rosenstein'

WASHINGTON – A group of 11 House Republicans is taking action to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, the Justice Department official in charge of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

The last straw for lawmakers was Rosenstein's failure to provide documents subpoenaed by Congress about why the FBI launched its investigation into alleged collusion between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia.

"I just filed a resolution with Jim Jordan and several colleagues to impeach Rod Rosenstein. The DOJ has continued to hide information from Congress and repeatedly obstructed oversight – even defying multiple Congressional subpoenas. We have had enough," tweeted Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC, who is chairman of the conservative Freedom Caucus.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) tweeted, "We can't get answers for the American people if we can't get information from the DOJ. It's time to impeach Rod Rosenstein."

"We have given Rod Rosenstein every opportunity to comply with Congressional requests. He has evaded our oversight time and again. As our last recourse, we need to #ImpeachRosenstein to hold him accountable – before the American people lose all trust and confidence in the #DOJ," tweeted Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA).

The group of Republicans introduced articles of impeachment Wednesday night charging Rosenstein with "high crimes and misdemeanors" for not providing the information sought by Congress.

The lawmakers stopped short of filing the articles as a "privileged resolution," which would allow them to force a vote on the House floor – but that could change.

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) hasn't weighed in on the move.

Democrats Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and Adam Schiff (D-CA) issued a statement that reads, "This resolution to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein is a direct attack on the Special Counsel's investigation -- full stop. It is a panicked and dangerous attempt to undermine an ongoing criminal investigation in an effort to protect President Trump as the walls are closing in around him and his associates."

Department of Justice officials say they have turned over almost everything Congress has requested and are working on finding accommodations for the documents that remain.