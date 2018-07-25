'How Much More Do They Need to Vote No?' GOP Incredulous as Dems Demand Release of Kavanaugh Docs

WASHINGTON – Democrats in the Senate minority can't block President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee on their own, but they hope to at least delay it.

Many of them are refusing to even meet with Judge Brett Kavanaugh unless Republicans release close to a million pages of documents related to Kavanaugh's tenure in the Bush White House.

"Our Republican colleagues are dragging their feet and that begs a serious question: What are Judge Kavanaugh and the Republicans hiding?" asked Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell responded to the tactic by threatening to keep senators in session as long as needed to get a vote on Kavanaugh.

"Let there be no misunderstanding that there would be any kind of delaying tactic that would take us past the first Tuesday in November," McConnell told reporters.

Meanwhile, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) tells CBN News he believes these documents wouldn't change a thing.

"How much more do they need to know to vote no? And yet they're really pushing hard for everything," said Grassley.

Grassley would like the Senate to go back to a time when they simply looked at a nominee's qualifications, not their politics or ideology.

He told CBN News that not too long ago Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer got the support of almost the full Senate, including him, because whether or not everyone agreed with them, it was hard to deny they were qualified.

"Now you can barely get somebody with 51 or 52 votes on the Supreme Court because some people might take the view that it doesn't matter who Trump appoints, I'm going to be against him," said Grassley.

He believes Kavanaugh is a strong pick.

"If you're a person before him, you would feel like you're getting equal justice before the law," continued Grassley.

And Grassley feels if Kavanaugh can prove that during the hearing, he'll be fine.

"I think Judge Kavanaugh is satisfying people that he's going to be an independent person, that he's going to leave his personal views out of it – that he's going to look at the law and look at the facts of the case," said Grassley.

Republicans hope to get Kavanaugh on the bench by the start of the next Supreme Court session, which is set for Oct 1.

