Is Roe v. Wade Even on the Table? Why the Left's Abortion Rallying Cry May Be Fake

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump predicts he'll hit a home run on Monday night when he announces his Supreme Court nominee.

But liberals are spreading fears that abortion could be outlawed by one of his candidates, and it's unclear if the president will choose a less controversial candidate as a result.

After wrapping up interviews, Trump only has the weekend to lock down a final decision.

"I'm just so excited, for my perspective, as you have so many great picks," Carrie Severino, chief counsel and policy director at the Judicial Crisis Network, told CBN News.

It now appears the list of seven initial contenders to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy is down to two or three.

A source close to the process told CBN News that it seems Brett Kavanaugh is the top choice, with Amy Coney Barrett in second place – but things could change.

Severino says the nominee will clearly face intense scrutiny before even getting a vote to join the high court.

CBN News asked Severino about Democrats crossing a dangerous line by questioning the beliefs of nominees. They've done it before when Trump judicial nominees were undergoing Senate scrutiny in 2017.

"I think, well, Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination is what you're talking about where we had Diane Feinstein saying, 'the dogma lives loudly within you'... I'm not even sure, whatever that means," Severino said.

"Clearly, that means she seemed to not want someone who had deeply held beliefs," she continued. "That is something that is unconstitutional – to have a religious test for office. But the good news is a lot of people, even on the Left said, 'Whoa! Wait a minute. That is step too far."

Whether or not a religious test is on the table, the Left has clearly been rallying their base with calls to preserve the Supreme Court abortion ruling known as Roe v. Wade.

But the Heritage Foundation's John Malcom says pro-life groups hoping for a sudden change in abortion law might have to wait, no matter who Trump nominates.

"I don't see Roe v. Wade being overturned anytime soon. Of course, that doesn't fit with the Democratic talking points that the right to have an abortion is now in peril by this next pick," Malcolm said.

The primetime event is set for Monday and President Trump can expect a huge audience waiting to hear his choice.