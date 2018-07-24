'Israel Exists Because God Ordained It': Lawmakers Address CUFI, Reaffirm US Support for the Jewish State

WASHINGTON – Thousands of Christians descended on the nation's capital for Christians United for Israel's 13th annual summit.

Speaking at the CUFI summit Tuesday, lawmakers sought to reaffirm America's support for its ally in the Middle East.

"Now 4 million strong to build our friendship and alliance with the nation of Israel," Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) declared.

"When you visit Israel that's impressed upon your heart," Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) said. "Israel exists because God ordained it; it's the promised land."

At a time when the Jewish state faces ongoing threats to its very existence, Cotton stressed the importance of the US continuing to stand with Israel.

"We have to present a united front, especially when it comes to Israel's security," the Arizona lawmaker said.

Cotton went on to address the threat of Iran and how the country had "hoodwinked the US into a terrible nuclear deal," which President Donald Trump pulled out of earlier this year.

McMorris Rodgers also chimed in, saying, "We are strengthening our pressure to make sure this regime doesn't come closer to developing a nuclear weapon."

To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018

Meanwhile, Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) said it's past time America stop supporting countries that have neither Israel nor America's interest at heart.

"It's about time we stand up and say enough is enough," Meadows charged. "When we continue to send money to the UN for countries that are anti-American and anti-Israel, it's got to stop."

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) weighed in on Middle East peace talks and the challenges Israel is facing in its quest to find common ground with hostile neighbors.

"I do not believe we will have peace in the Middle East so as long as the Palestinian leadership refuses to acknowledge Israel's right to exist as a Jewish state and continues to embrace terrorism as a public policy to be advanced," Cruz said.

At the center of the lawmakers' speeches was their faith, the importance of prayer and how God continues to bless the US and the nation of Israel.

"I'm most grateful for your prayers," McMorris Rogers told the audience. "Remember to keep praying. It makes a difference."

"I come today to celebrate the resurrection," Cruz said. "As Christians, the resurrection is central to our faith and salvation."

CUFI was founded in 2006 and is the largest pro-Israel organization in the US, with more than 4.2 million members.