NYT: Trump's Fmr Attorney Secretly Recorded Trump Discussing Payment to Ex-Playboy Model

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen, says he secretly recorded Trump discussing payment to former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who according to lawyers had an affair with Trump, the New York Times reports.

The paper states the conversation between Cohen and Trump took place two months before the presidential election and that the payment was ultimately never made.

Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, confirmed to the New York Times that the recording was less than two minutes and that "nothing in that conversation suggests that he had any knowledge of it in advance."

The FBI seized the recording when agents raided Cohen's home office.