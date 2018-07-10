Protests Erupt After Trump Picks Brett Kavanaugh As Supreme Court Nominee

Hundreds of protesters gathered on the steps of the Supreme Court Monday night after President Donald Trump announced Judge Brett Kavanaugh as his nominee to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Demonstrators held up signs and chanted "Kavanaugh has got to go."

Tensions flared between pro-life and pro-choice activists while police stood close by. Pro-choice activists held signs reading "I Stand with Planned Parenthood," "Protect Roe," and "Don't Criminalize Abortion." Meanwhile Pro-life activists shouted "abortion is violence" and "abortion is murder."

Senator Bernie Sanders attended the protest and encouraged protesters to defend abortion."Are you ready for a fight? Are you ready to defend Roe vs. Wade?" Sanders said. "This is a tough fight that we can win...we have the American people on our side, now we have to go state by state to make sure senators do what their constituents want."

Others took to Twitter to express their concerns over Trump's nomination, specifically when it comes to the issue of abortion.

Former Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards told supporters to start calling their senators.

"Access to safe and legal abortion, birth control, and other basic health care is hanging in the balance. If you're one of the 7 in 10 Americans who don't want to see Roe v. Wade overturned, this is the time to call your senators. #ScotusPick," Richards said.

Another user said Kavanaugh's nomination highlights the importance of November's election.

Some pro-lifers are opposing Kavanaugh because they do not believe he is pro-life enough.

"Judge Kavanaugh's reasoning on religious liberty, Obamacare, and issues concerning life have proven to be of major concern," said AFA President Tim Wildmon. "For these and other reasons, we are calling on citizens to urge their senators to firmly oppose the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh as a Justice on the United States Supreme Court," The American Family Association said in a statement.

However, some argue the passion over the abortion issue is overblown. As CBN News previously reported, abortion does not become illegal if Roe v. Wade is overturned. Instead, the issue will be given back to the states to decide.

President Donald Trump said he hopes the Senate will confirm Kavanaugh before the Supreme Court begins its term in October. Kavanaugh is Trump's second nominee to the high court since he took office in January 2017.