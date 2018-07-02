'The US Leaves Canada No Choice': Trudeau Hits US With Nearly $13 Billion in Counter-Tariffs

Canada announced nearly $13 billion in retaliatory tariffs against the United States after the Trump administration slapped duties on aluminum and steel imported to the US.

US allies are upset with Trump after he imposed a 25 percent tariff on imported steel and 10 percent on aluminum.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's said they had no other choice but to retaliate and urged Canadians to "make their choices accordingly" when deciding to buy American goods.

The tariffs on American products went into full effect Sunday, July 1.

The tariffs target products like ketchup, lawn mowers, yogurt and playing cards.

"The US tariffs leave Canada no choice but to defend our industries our workers and our communities," Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said. "The solution to this unprecedented dispute is for the United States to rescind its tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum, which do not pose any kind of security threat to the United States."

Full list of items Canada is targeting:

https://www.fin.gc.ca/access/tt-it/cacsap-cmpcaa-1-eng.asp