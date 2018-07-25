'This was a Big Deal for Free and Fair Trade': Trump Touts New Trade Deal

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump held an impromptu news conference in the Rose Garden Wednesday afternoon with one of the European Union's main leaders to announce an agreement to "work towards" zero tariffs on non-auto industrial goods.

"I had intention to make a deal today and we made a deal today," Trump said. "We agreed today to work together towards zero tariffs, zero non-tariff barriers and zero subsidies on non-auto industrial goods."

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker agreed that "this was a good and constructive meeting."

"We will hold off future tariffs and reassess existing tariffs on steel and aluminum," Juncker said.

Trump also announced good news for American farmers.

"The European Union will start immediately to buy a lot of soy beans from our farmers in the Midwest primarily," Trump said. "This will lead to great prosperity in the United States and European Union."

Trump continues to fight for a level playing field with America's trading partners, accusing them fo charging higher tariffs resulting in unfair trade.

He's already slapped steel and aluminum tariffs on allies who in return hit back with retaliatory tariffs on US products like bourbon, jeans and motorcycles.

The White House released few details about the agreement as both sides now iron out the paper work to a successful trading partnership.