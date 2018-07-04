Trump Celebrates 4th of July at White House, Ponders Supreme Court Nominee

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will host military families on the South Lawn for a Fourth of July picnic.

“My fellow Americans, Melania and I are truly honored to wish every American a happy Independence Day,” Trump said.

The commander in chief will then watch fireworks put on by the National Park Service and watch a live performance from Sara Evans , Lola Astanova and American Idol finalists Jax and Jonny Brenns.

“Today as we celebrate the Fourth of July with friends and family let us never forget that our freedom has been earned through the blood, sweat and sacrifice of American heroes and these were great American heroes,” Trump said. “Let us share the grateful heart of our nation with every veteran and member of the United States armed forces.”

Bands from the United States Marines, Navy and Air Force will also perform.