Trump Forms New Council to Help American Workers

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday which establishes the National Council for the American Worker.

“This council will be made up of top officials across the government,” Trump said. “Together there task will be to develop a national work force and strategy to equip all Americans of all ages and at all stages of their careers with the skills they need to thrive in the modern economy.”

This afternoon, President Trump signed an executive order to establish the National Council for the American Worker. pic.twitter.com/RlEVS0pX6e — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 19, 2018

White House adviser and first daughter Ivanka Trump said this is just another step to "prioritize and expand workforce development so we can fill American jobs and American workers."

The executive order aims to boost job opportunities and training for American workers. It also launches the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board.

The White House says the board will be chaired by Secretary of State Betsy DeVos and consist of administration, state and local officials along with CEOs.

The group will aim to advise Trump on how to fix current workflow problems and offer solutions to affordable training.

"This will spur much-needed action to provide current and future American workers with the training and job opportunities they will need to succeed in our thriving economy and ensure they are able to achieve success not only today, but throughout their careers," Ivanka said.

Trump says that his commitment to the American workforce was highlighted in his tax reform.

"Hundreds of billions are coming back into our country because of our tax cuts and reform," Trump said.

More than 3.7 million jobs were created since Trump was elected he said adding that “In the month of June alone we grew the workforce by more than 600,000 workers.”