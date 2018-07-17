Trump's About-Face on US Intel: I 'Misspoke,' Russia Meddled

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump now says he misspoke when he addressed charges of Russian election meddling during his Helsinki press conference with President Vladimir Putin.

During the now infamous Monday presser, the president told reporters, "I don't see any reason why it would be Russia."

But after reviewing a transcript of the press conference, the president said he realized the need for clarification.

Speaking at the White House Tuesday, he told reporters he meant to say, "I don't see any reason why it wouldn't be Russia" who attempted to meddle in America's 2016 presidential election.

The seeming about-face follows a flurry of criticism over his contradicting US intelligence that Russia did indeed attempt to interfere in US political affairs.

The clarification comes after his performance outraged members of Congress on both sides of the aisle and drew accusations of treason from his toughest critics.

The president also said Tuesday, "I have full faith in our intelligence agencies." At just about the time the president made that statement, the lights in the room went out. They came back on seconds later.

Later, the president reiterated, "I have the strongest respect for our intelligence people" and poured praise on the intelligence leaders he's appointed.

Still, the president insisted Russia's meddling in 2016 had no impact on the outcome of the election and reiterated that there was no collusion between his campaign and Russian meddlers.

Trump says his administration is working to secure America's election systems and keep Russia from interfering in the 2018 midterm elections.