Trump, Putin Meet in Helsinki: Here's What to Expect

After months of anticipation, the world got its first glimpse of that high stakes meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We have discussions on everything from trade to military, to missiles, to nuclear, to China," President Trump said before going into the private meeting in Helsinki, Finland.

There was a lot up in the air going into Monday's talks, but the ongoing Russia investigation loomed front and center.

Taking to Twitter Monday morning, the president said, "Our relationship with Russia has never been worse thanks to many years of US foolishness and stupidity and now, the rigged witch hunt!"

Senator Ben Sasse, R-NE, pushed back against that notion.

A better thing, Mr. President, would be to declare: "Russia is the enemy of America and our allies, and we will expose and respond to their continued cyber-attacks against our nation." https://t.co/qNvgGRA58T — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) July 16, 2018

Regardless, the president told CBS News his mind was on the US, specifically the House Oversight Hearing with FBI agent Peter Strzok.

“I watch some of the testimony, even though I'm in Europe, of Strzok. And I thought it was a disgrace to our country. I thought it was an absolute disgrace, “said the President.

The president sees Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, which Trump calls a “witch hunt,” as a potential hurdle between the US and Russia.

“I don't expect anything. I go in with very low expectations. I think getting along with Russia is a good thing but it's possible we won't. I think we're greatly hampered by this whole witch hunt that's going on in the United States,” he said.

However, Congressional leaders say the president needs more than ‘low expectations’ when it comes to Putin.

“Just by meeting with Vladimir Putin President Trump is potentially advancing Putin goals, ending some of his isolation after his illegal annexation of Crimea,” Senator Chris Coons, D-DE, told Fox News Sunday.

“I think he needs to make it clear that they interfered in our 2016 election and stop calling this a rigged witch hunt,” Coons continued.

President Trump must be willing to confront #Putin from a position of strength & demonstrate there will be a price to pay for his ongoing aggression. If President Trump is not prepared to hold Putin accountable, the #HelsinkiSummit should not move forward. https://t.co/HRfmgKTk0e — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) July 13, 2018

The meeting between the two world leaders comes on the heels of the FBI’s indictment of 12 Russian nationals over meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

The stories you heard about the 12 Russians yesterday took place during the Obama Administration, not the Trump Administration. Why didn’t they do something about it, especially when it was reported that President Obama was informed by the FBI in September, before the Election? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2018

President Trump took to Twitter to point out the criminal activity actually took place under his predecessor.

Regardless, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats says the attack was and is a viable threat.

“Russia has been the most aggressive foreign actor no question and they continue their efforts to undermine our democracy,” said Coats in a speech to the Hudson Institute Friday.

“As the Department of Homeland Security notes we are not yet seeing the kind of electoral interference in specific states and in voter databases that we experienced in 2016. However, we fully realize that we are just one click of the keyboard away from a similar situation,” Coats warned.

The US ambassador to Russia, Jon Huntsman Jr., says it’s time to move forward from the election tampering. But make no mistake, he made clear, the US is watching.

"If there is meddling in the election this November like we saw in 2016, we're not going to have much of a relationship left,” Huntsman Jr. told Fox News Sunday.

Beyond election meddling, Huntsman Jr. says there are other issues on the president’s plate when it comes to the two nations.

“Probably the most important issue we have here is non-proliferation. The two countries are 90% of the world's nuclear weapons,” he said.