Trump Stuns Washington, Invites Russia's Vladimir Putin to White House

WASHINGTON – In a stunning turn of events, President Donald Trump has invited Russia's Vladimir Putin to the White House this fall.

Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel weighed in on the invite, saying that she thinks "it must once again become normal for Russian and American presidents to meet."

"In principle, it's good for everyone when there are talks, particularly when there are talks between these two countries," Merkel said.

Trump and Putin just sat down in Finland for a more than 2-hour meeting in which election meddling took center stage.

Putin offered to let American officials watch Russian authorities question the 12 Russian military officers indicted in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

In exchange, Russia would want to interrogate US citizens accused of unspecified crimes.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) called the proposal "naïve and absurd," adding that "there is no rule of law in Russia; there is the rule of Putin."

"Subjecting our diplomats to Putin's thuggery? That is an abuse of power," House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) charged.

The White House released a statement saying that Trump "disagrees" with Putin's proposal.

"Hopefully, President Putin will have the 12 identified Russians come to the United States to prove their innocence or guilt," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said.

