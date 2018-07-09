Trump's Four 'Winners': Dems and Reps Brace for Supreme Court Battle Royale

WASHINGTON – After weeks of speculation, President Donald Trump will announce his pick Monday to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy.

"We're very close to making a decision… Let's say it's the four people. And they're excellent, every one. You can't go wrong," the president told reporters Sunday.

Rounding out the top four: Brett Kavanaugh, Raymond Kethledge, Amy Coney Barrett and Thomas Hardiman.

The president is said to be leaning toward Hardiman. The 53-year-old was runner-up to Neil Gorsuch the last time the president chose a nominee.

Senate Republicans say whoever the president chooses from this supreme final four will be a winner.

"If you're a conservative Republican, the four named – particularly Thomas Hardiman. I'm glad he's on the list – are all winners," Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told "Fox News Sunday."

But it's not going down without a fight. Senate Democrats point to two things: the first being the so-called Mitch "McConnell rule" of not voting on nominees during an election year.

"Sen. (Mitch) McConnell invented this new rule and wouldn't even consider a meeting with Merrick Garland, and now he's saying we got to hurry through here and get this done before the election. Totally inconsistent," Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) told NBC's "Meet the Press."

Democrats are also opposed to any candidate that may be committed to overturning Roe v. Wade.

"If you look at what the president said, which is he will nominate someone only if that person is committed to automatically overturn Roe v. Wade," Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) told ABC's "This Week."

But Trump Supreme Court advisor Leonard Leo says the Roe v. Wade conversation is nothing more than a scare tactic.

"We've been talking about this for 36 years, going all the way back to the nomination of Sandra O'Connor. And after that 36-year period, we only have a single individual on the court who has expressly said he would overturn Roe," said Leo.

Democratic leaders are targeting moderate Republicans, hoping to get them on their side of the battle. Graham says red-state Democrats may be the key to securing the nomination.

"This is a nightmare for red-state Democrats to oppose a highly qualified nominee, and all four of these people are highly qualified," noted Graham.

Either way, it's a choice that could have major implications for vulnerable candidates come midterm elections.

