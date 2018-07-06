VP Mike Pence to Border Agents: 'We Will Never Abolish ICE'

Watch Gary Lane's Drive it Home commentary on why Abolish ICE is a losing campaign issue for the Democrats.

WASHINGTON – Vice President Mike Pence visited the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency (ICE) where he declared that "under President Donald Trump, we will never abolish ICE.

"Every day, ICE makes America more safe and secure," Pence said.

ICE officials briefed Pence and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen about countering illicit trade, human smuggling and agencies' overall mission on enforcement.

"You uphold our immigration laws with professional, dignity and compassion," Nielsen said. "It is truly an honor to serve alongside you."

In 2017, ICE made more than 4,000 gang arrests, 796 of which were members of the gang MS-13.

Agents also arrested 33,000 criminals and seized 1 million pounds of narcotics.

It's reported ICE rescued 518 human trafficking victims and 904 children subject to exploitation.

"You are enforcing our laws and protecting the most vulnerable," Pence said.

But lately, ICE has been the target of protests across the country, with #abolishICE trending on social media after migrant families were separated at the border.

"The American people have every right to engage in peaceful protest, but these threats against ICE must stop and they must stop now," Pence declared.

Pence added that if ICE was abolished it would result in an increase of illegal drugs in schools, allow terrorists to exploit immigration loopholes and "also would mean more human trafficking."

"Our communities are safer as a result of ICE," Pence said.