Warning to The GOP: Voters Not Convinced They Need to Turn Out This Fall 

WASHINGTON – Republicans will try to maintain control of Congress in November but it's going to be tough and they're going to have to convince voters to turn out.

CBN News was recently in Granville County, North Carolina – a swing county in a swing state – where voters can decide either way. In 2016, for example, it went red for Donald Trump and blue in the gubernatorial race.

2018 is anyone's guess.

"I don't really get into all that stuff," Corey Strickland, a local truck driver told CBN News' Jenna Browder about the midterm elections. "I just vote for President Trump. That's about it."

That sentiment seemed to be common at George's Family Restaurant in Oxford.

Bill and Marsha Shoemaker, lifelong Democrats, voted for Trump in 2016.

"Ordinarily, I used to vote Democratic all the way," said Bill. "Now, I try to vote and make a decision on the actual person's approach."

They're happy with their decision and like the way President Trump is leading the country.

"I think he's one of the best we've ever had," said Marsha.

Candice Mitcham, who chose not to share her party affiliation, said she's open to supporting both Democrats and Republican this fall. Her main priority is electing lawmakers who care about "every day, real-life issues."

"You have to clean up your streets," she said, pointing to opioid addiction as the biggest problem facing Granville County.

Granville is one of seven counties in North Carolina that flipped from blue to red in 2016. Trump won by about two-and-a-half percent. Four years earlier, Barack Obama won Granville County by about four-and-a-half percent. That's a seven-point swing in Trump's favor.

But that doesn't necessarily spell success for the GOP this time around.

Tim Cavenaugh said he won't vote for Trump in 2020 and these days isn't sold on any politician.

"Not enough working together, not enough cooperation and everybody's kind of in it for themselves," he explained.

It's touch and go in Granville County but Republican County Commissioner Tim Karan said he thinks it will swing red.

"I think that the conservative values that people here in Granville County hold true kind of ring with the Republican party," he said.

Maybe but will the pro-Trump voter of 2016 turn out this time around?

"No, I probably won't," said Strickland.

He doesn't see the need and if many others feel the same way, that could be a big problem for the GOP.