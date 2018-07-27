'We're Making Our Country Great Again': Trump Touts Economic Growth, Calls US 'Envy of the World'

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump was ecstatic over Friday's positive economic report, calling the US the "economic envy of the entire world."

The data, released today by the Commerce Department, shows the US economy surged in the second quarter, growing at an annual rate of 4.1 percent – the best showing since 2014.

Trump cited the report as clear evidence that, thanks to his "America First" policies, the country was "winning" again.

"Everything we do and every action we take, we are fighting for loyal, hard-working, patriotic citizens of our blessed nation," he declared. "We're making our country great again."

More 'Great' Trade Deals to Come

His words come as the US engages in trade negotiations with its allies, with some fearing new rounds of tariffs will ultimately spell bad news for the US economy.

However, earlier this week, the president declared a truce with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker while they worked to iron out their differences.

"As the great (trade) deals come in one by one, they're going to be a lot higher than these numbers," the president told reporters Friday gathered on the South Lawn of the White House.

The president also took the time to censure Democrats over their failure to support his tax cuts.

"More than six million Americans are now enjoying new bonuses, better jobs and far bigger paychecks. Yet every single Democrat voted against the tax cuts – every single one," Trump said.

"They voted against working families; they voted against small businesses – not good," he said.

Korean War Heroes Return Home

Finally, the commander in chief shifted his attention from the economy to what he views as his latest foreign relations feat with North Korea.

Trump thanked the North's leader, Kim Jong Un, for honoring his vow to return the remains of missing US soldiers from the Korean War.

"At this moment a plane is carrying the remains of some great fallen heroes from America back from the Korean War. They're coming back to the United States," the president told reporters. "Mike Pence, our wonderful vice president, will be there to greet the families."

"I want to thank Chairman Kim in front of the media for fulfilling a promise he made to me," he continued. "And I'm sure they'll continue to fulfill that promise as they search and search and search."

"These incredible American heroes will soon lay at rest on sacred American soil," Trump said. "We honor the sacred American memory of every incredible American patriot who fought and died in that war."

According to The Associated Press, the UN Command reports that the 55 cases of war remains retrieved from the North will be honored next Wednesday during a ceremony at a base in South Korea.